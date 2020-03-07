Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 14,609 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.89 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

