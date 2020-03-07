Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,428 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $236,439,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Argus lifted their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $173.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.