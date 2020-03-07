Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

