Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $176.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $177.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

