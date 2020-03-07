Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

