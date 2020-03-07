Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JMLP opened at $3.20 on Friday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.00%.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Profile

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.