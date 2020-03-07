Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -757.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.