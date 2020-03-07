MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $362.36 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $222.31 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

