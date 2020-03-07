Manitex International (MNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

