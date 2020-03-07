Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 35.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

