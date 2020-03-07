Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 139,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

