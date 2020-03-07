Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,543,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

