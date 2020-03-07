Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 172,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 21.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

