Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,937,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AES by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 761,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 559,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

