Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

