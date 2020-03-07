Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

SMG stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

