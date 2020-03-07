Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,436 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $6,818,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

