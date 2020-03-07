Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,487 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kennametal by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 671,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMT opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

