Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,496,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,451,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,175,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.18. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

