Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,801,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

NYSE:FNV opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

