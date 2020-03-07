Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 645,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National CineMedia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National CineMedia by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $8,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NCMI opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

