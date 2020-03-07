Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,090 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

