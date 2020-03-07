Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 120,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,713,000.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.