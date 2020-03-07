Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.