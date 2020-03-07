Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

