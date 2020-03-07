Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 928,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,470,966. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.