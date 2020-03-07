Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $6.26 Million in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 474,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 19.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

