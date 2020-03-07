Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $5.50 Million in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCJ opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $77.58.

