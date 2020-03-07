Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $4.77 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMF opened at $96.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $88.79 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

