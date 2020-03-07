Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $4.33 Million in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 201,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alcoa by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of AA stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.