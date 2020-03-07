Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,429,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

