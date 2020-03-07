Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

NYSE WBT opened at $11.37 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

