Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Triumph Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $16.15 on Friday. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $841.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

