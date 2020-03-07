Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 82,875 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

