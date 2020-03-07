Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 170,500 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

