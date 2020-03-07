Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 121,549 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 9.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

