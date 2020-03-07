Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,094 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,349,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

