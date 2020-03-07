Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 137,000 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.