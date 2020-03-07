Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 113,677 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

