Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Wesco Aircraft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAIR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,318,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

