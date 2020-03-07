Lisa M. Barton Sells 11,130 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 789,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 420,777 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.