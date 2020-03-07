LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of LGRDY opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.82.
