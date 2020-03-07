LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

LEGRAND S A/ADR Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

