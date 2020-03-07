Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

KR stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kroger by 55.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

