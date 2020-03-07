Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.14, 6,748,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,810,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

