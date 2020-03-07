Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.14, 6,748,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,810,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.
In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.
About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
