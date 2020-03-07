KeyCorp Comments on Regal Beloit Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

