Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Position Cut by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Kearny Financial worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNY. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.73 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $930.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

