KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 5.00

Media coverage about KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) has trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KDDI CORP/ADR earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KDDIY opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.34.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDDIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

