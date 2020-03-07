Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 714.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 32,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $85.84 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,251. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.