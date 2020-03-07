JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.45 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.53 ($6.43).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

