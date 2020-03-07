Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 124,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 308,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.